River Cats Take on Oakland Affiliate in Jam-Packed Homestand

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats begin homestand number two of 2019 on Tuesday, April 16. The seven-game stand kicks off with a three-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) and finishes up with a four-game set against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels). The homestand features Wet Nose Wednesday, a special 20th Season Celebration and specialty jersey auction, and Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, fireworks shows on both Friday and Saturday nights, and daily promotions like Toyota Family Value Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday presented by Lagunitas!

Tuesday, April 16 - River Cats vs. Las Vegas Aviators

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:45 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM beginning at 7:00 p.m.

- Family Value Tuesday: Enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 ice cream cups, and $1 Merlino's for Toyota Family Value Tuesdays.

Wednesday, April 17 - River Cats vs. Las Vegas Aviators

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:45 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM beginning at 7:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs are free at every Wednesday home game this season with owner ticket on the Toyota Home Run Hill. Package with hot dog, dog water bowl, and ticket is available for just $20 at rivercats.com.

Thursday, April 18 - River Cats vs. Las Vegas Aviators

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Lagunitas: Domestic 12-oz beers are just $2 and Lagunitas craft beer is $5 at the (new location!) Toyota Home Run Hill.

Friday, April 19 - River Cats vs. Salt Lake Bees

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- #OrangeFriday: Live music and----- $2 off craft beers in the Knee Deep Alley from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., postgame fireworks, and of course, orange Sactown jerseys.

- Throwback Jersey Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a limited edition River Cats Replica Throwback Jersey to kick off the weekend celebration of the River Cats' 20th season in Sacramento!

Saturday, April 20 - River Cats vs. Salt Lake Bees

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:00 p.m.

- Television Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live on CW31/KMAX. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- 20th Season Celebration: Join us in celebrating the 20th season of River Cats baseball in Sacramento! There will be plenty of nostalgia to go around, plus a specialty throwback jersey auction benefitting the River Cats Foundation.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy a themed fireworks show following every Saturday game, courtesy of Sutter Health.

Sunday, April 21 - River Cats vs. Salt Lake Bees

- Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 12:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Today's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Raley's Something Extra Sundays: Fans who bring a canned food donation of two items will receive a $5 food and beverage voucher for use at Raley Field storefronts and portables.

- Easter Sunday Funday: Sunday Funday features pregame player autographs, face painters, and Kids Run the Bases after the game. Plus, a special Easter Egg Hunt pregame for kids 12 and under with more than 2,000 eggs!

Monday, April 22 - River Cats vs. Salt Lake Bees

- Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 11:00 a.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Today's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM at 7:00 p.m.

- Baseball Bingo Monday: Each play on the field corresponds to a square on your River Cats Baseball Bingo card.

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field.

