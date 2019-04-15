Homestand Highlights (April 16-22)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park for seven games against the San Antonio Missions (Brewers) and Round Rock Express (Astros), spanning tomorrow through next Monday with Terminix Saturday Fireworks on Saturday night.

The Redbirds are bringing back the highly-popular helicopter candy drop after the Easter game on Sunday, with kids able to go onto the field and collect candy that is dropped onto the field from a helicopter. The Easter Bunny will be at the game, and there is also a specialty ticket option that includes a pregame brunch in the Home Plate Club and catch on the field prior to the game. Kids 12 and under also get a free ice cream treat upon entering on Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday. More information can be found at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter.

The season's first Woof Wednesday is on Wednesday, presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis, so fans can bring their canine companion to the game with the purchase of a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/woof.

The Memphis Chicks take the field this week for Throwback Thursday, presented by Polk's Meat Products, which also features throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs.

Friday is Silky O'Sullivan's Irish Heritage Night, with the first 2,000 fans when gates open receiving a free green Redbirds hat. There will also be Irish-themed music, games, and prizes throughout the evening as the Luck of the Irish descends on AutoZone Park.

With crawfish season in full swing, the Redbirds get in on the action with all-you-can-eat crawfish on Friday. This All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat. Also on Friday is a Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option, which includes free ballpark food at the game and combo meal offer cards good for free Chick-fil-A. More information, and links to purchase tickets, can be found at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack.

Tuesday, April 16 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

Wednesday, April 17 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

- Woof Wednesday, presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis: Dog Parents are allowed to bring their furry friend with the purchase of a Woof Wednesday specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/woof

Thursday, April 18 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Throwback Thursday, presented by Polk's Meat Products: the Redbirds will be taking the field as the Memphis Chicks, and fans can enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, April 19 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Silky O'Sullivan's Irish Heritage Night: the first 2,000 fans when gates open receive a free green Redbirds hat

- All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat receive access to a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet featuring crawfish with potatoes and corn on the cob, plus hot dogs and two drinks per person (soda/water)

- Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a minimum of four Field Box tickets at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack also receive four free hot dogs, four free sodas, and one free large bottomless popcorn at the game, plus four Chick-fil-A combo meal offer cards good for a free Chicken Sandwich Meal or a free Nuggets Meal (8-count)

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until scheduled first pitch

Saturday, April 20 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: the night is highlighted by a postgame fireworks display, presented by Terminix, launched up-close and personal from center field

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until scheduled first pitch

Sunday, April 21 - 2:05 p.m. (gates at 1:00)

- Postgame On-Field Candy Drop from a Helicopter: kids will be able to go onto the field after the game and participate in a candy drop from a helicopter, and the Easter Bunny will be at the game as well

- Easter Brunch and Catch on the Field Specialty Ticket: fans can purchase a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter that includes a pregame brunch in the Home Plate Club and catch on the field from noon-1:30

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat upon entering, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy

- Pregame Autographs, presented by Allegiant Air: members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game from 1:15-1:35, presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, April 22 - 11:05 a.m. (gates at 10:00)

- Education Day: the season's second Education Day, featuring an Earth Day theme with presentations by the Memphis Zoo

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions. For more information on single-game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

