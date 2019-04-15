Game Suspended Due to Curfew
April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada - Due to Pacific Coast League travel rules, today's game between the Reno Aces and El Paso Chihuahuas was suspended and scheduled for completion July 15. Prior to the curfew, Reno and El Paso were locked in an extra-inning contest tied at five. With two on, down by three runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, Kevin Cron stepped to the plate. Cron was ready for this situation. The 2018 All-Pacific Coast League selection belted a three-run homer to tie things up. Unfortunately for Reno, the Aces couldn't string together enough hits to finish things off in the bottom of the 10th as time expired.
Taylor Widener made the start for Chris Cron this afternoon. Widener went five innings, allowed three runs on three hits and struck out six. Cron led the charge offensively, finishing 2-for-5 with three RBI and a home run. Relief pitcher Robby Scott worked out of the Minor League Baseball extra-inning rule that begins with a runner on second. Scott tossed an inning of scoreless-hitless ball. Reno will head to Albuquerque tomorrow and take on the Isotopes at 5:35 p.m.
Top Performers - Reno
Kevin Cron (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)
Yasmany Tomas (2-for-5, HR)
Taylor Widener (5.0 IP, 3 H, 6 K)
Top Performers - El Paso
Michael Gettys (2-for-5, 2 R)
Jose Pirela (2-for-4, R, RBI)
Logan Allen (5.0 IP, 5 H, 7 K)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Tuesday April 16 Albuquerque Isotopes RHP Justin Donatella vs. RHP Jeff Hoffman 5:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
It'll Count Later: With today's game ending in suspension, none of the statistics will reflect until completion. Yasmany Tomas and Kevin Cron, who both homered today, will go into tomorrow night's contest with the same numbers they did this afternoon.
High School: Greater Nevada Field will host South Lake Tahoe and Dayton High Schools tonight. Both teams will compete in the Aces high school baseball series. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Led by Starbuck Teevan, South Lake Tahoe enters with a record of 12-5 and Dayton is 1-16.
