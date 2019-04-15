Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (3-8) at San Antonio Missions (7-4)

April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #12: Nashville Sounds (3-8) at San Antonio Missions (7-4)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ariel Jurado (1-0, 2.45) vs RHP Bubba Derby (0-0, 2.70)

First Pitch: 11:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Willie's Big Day at the Yard: Nashville outfielder Willie Calhoun turned in a big time performance yesterday with a 3-for-5 game. Calhoun belted his second homer of the season, scored two runs and knocked in one. It was the fourth three-hit game by a Sounds player in 2019, joining Andy Ibáñez (2) and Danny Santana (1).

A Hat Trick of Homers: Yesterday was the first time this season when the Sounds belted three home runs as a team. After hitting just three on the season-opening homestand, the Sounds have hit nine on the road trip and are currently tied for sixth in the Pacific Coast League with 12 long balls.

Close, But No Cigar: With another one-run loss yesterday, the Sounds are now 1-6 in games decided by two or less runs. Their lone win in that tight of a game came on April 9 when they beat Round Rock 3-1.

What's the word around Nashville?

Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler)

.@nashvillesounds trailing SA 5-2 thru 6.5 Taylor Hearn allowed 1 R on 2 H over 4.0 IP with 7 K and 3 BB

CD Pelham issued 3 BB without recording an out. Control has been an obstacle for him at times.

Willie C and Matty D(avidson) each with their 2nd HR of the year

Gerry Fraley (@gfraley)

Danny Santana, in first at-bat with Rangers, ties game at 7 with two-run pinch-hit triple in 8th.

