Isotopes Get Shut out 10-0 in Series Finale

April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





AT THE DISH: A day after scoring 17 runs, the Isotopes were shut out for the first time since July 25, 2018 at Oklahoma City ... Ryan Metzler was the only Isotope to record a multi-hit going, going 2-for-3.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Peter Lambert took his first loss of the season after allowing four runs over his 5.0 innings on the hill. The 21-year-old struck out three and walked one ... David Holman allowed six runs over 3.0 innings in his first relief outing of the season for Albuquerque.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes finished their first road trip of the season 3-4 ... Despite being shut out, the Isotopes put the ball in play, striking out four times on Monday ... Albuquerque was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base.

ON DECK: Reno Aces at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: Aces: Justin Donatella (0-0, 3.86), Isotopes: RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 9.39).

