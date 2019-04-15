Ephesus Named Title Partner of Triple-A National Championship Game

April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release





DUBLIN, OH - Triple-A Baseball announced today that Ephesus Sports Lighting, the leader in solid-state sports lighting, has been named an official partner of Triple-A Baseball for the 2019 season.

In addition, it was announced that the season's pinnacle event will be known as the Triple-A National Championship Game Presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting. The annual showdown pitting the champions of the International League and Pacific Coast League takes place on Tuesday, September 17 at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee, home of the defending Triple-A champion Memphis Redbirds. Ephesus Sports Lighting is the primary partner of the event as well as the national television and radio broadcasts.

The partnership platform will include the "Ephesus Sports Lighting Championship Spotlight" - periodic features published on the International League and Pacific Coast League websites highlighting the leading contenders for a berth in the 2019 Triple-A National Championship Game Presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting.

"Triple-A Baseball is excited to partner with Ephesus Sports Lighting and we welcome them as the presenting sponsor of the classification's annual National Championship Game," said International League President Randy Mobley. "The migration to LED lighting in outdoor sporting venues is now sweeping across the nation and Triple-A Baseball facilities are part of this movement toward greater efficiency. Our ballparks are known for providing the greatest fan experience in all of professional sports and with the unique capabilities of LED lighting that experience will rise to new heights."

"We are looking forward to showcasing the City of Memphis to a national television audience, and we are appreciative of Ephesus' support of this game, Triple-A Baseball as a whole, and our great city," Memphis Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said.

Ephesus Sports Lighting solutions are currently employed at numerous Major League Baseball parks, such as PNC Park in Pittsburgh and Target Field in Minneapolis, as well as sports stadiums, arenas and fields of all sizes around the world including two Triple-A Baseball venues: Frontier Field, home of the Rochester Red Wings and a new installation at Harbor Park, home of the Norfolk Tides.

"Triple-A Baseball is all about providing great competition in a fun and welcoming family environment so it's a great fit for us as our innovative solid-state sports lighting solutions enhance the game experience for everyone," said Mike Quijano, director of business development and product marketing for Ephesus Sports Lighting. "Through this partnership we look forward to showcasing our technology and capabilities to other Triple-A franchises and organizations within their communities so they can learn how we can improve their carbon footprint, venue operations and game presentation."

About Ephesus Sports Lighting: Eaton's Ephesus light-emitting diode sports lighting product line provides optimal lighting that illuminates more uniformly on the playing surface and offers an improved stage for players and fans. They are easy to install, require little to no maintenance for years and offer the lowest total operating costs compared to other traditional sports lighting systems. Eaton manufactures its Ephesus line of high-output solid-state sports lighting solutions for a broad range of applications, from municipal ballfields to indoor and outdoor professional venues. These innovative advanced lighting solutions create brighter, more vibrant and sustainable environments. For more information, visit www.EphesusLighting.com.

