Redbirds End Road Trip with 10-2 Win

April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (5-7) scored in five runs in the second inning and four in the eighth, backing a quality start from Jake Woodford, to cap off their seven-game road trip with a 10-2 win over the Round Rock Express (Astros).

Memphis had four hits and two walks in a five-run second chasing Round Rock starter Forrest Whitley, the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball, after just 1.1 innings pitched. John Nogowski started the inning with a double, Max Schrock walked, and Andrew Knizner drove them both in with a double. Following a walk from Ramon Urias, Edmundo Sosa and Tommy Edman hit back-to-back doubles to cap off the scoring in the frame.

Nogowski reached safely in all five of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with two walks and Edman drove in a season-high four runs, extending his hitting streak to a team-high seven games, and collected his sixth multi-hit performance in 10 starts.

Round Rock (7-5) struck first in the contest with a two-out solo home run from Jack Mayfield in the opening inning, but Woodford battled back, retiring seven of the next eight batters faced and picking off the lone baserunner that reached during that stretch. The 22-year-old delivered his first quality start of the season, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

Following Woodford's departure, the trio of Jesus Cruz, Hunter Cervenka and Chasen Shreve combined to not allow a hit in 2.2 innings of bullpen work, while striking out five and issuing two walks.

Redbird bats came alive again in the eighth, with Urias and Rangel Ravelo launching solo shots and Edman slugging a two-run homer for his first of the year as the Redbirds reached double-digit runs for the first time this season.

Seven Redbirds collected hits and reached safely in the contest, with four batters getting at least two hits.

Memphis returns home for seven-straight contests starting with three games against the San Antonio Missions tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, April 17 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis, with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, April 18 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, April 19 at 7:05: Silky O'Sullivan's Irish Heritage Night with free green Redbirds hat to first 2,000 fans, All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat crawfish buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, April 20 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, April 21 at 2:05: Postgame on-field candy drop from a helicopter, Easter Brunch and Catch on the Field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air.

