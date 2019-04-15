Today's Game Postponed Due to Rain

The Salt Lake Bees have announced that today's game in Salt Lake City has been postponed due to rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on July 16, 2019. Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch.

The Sacramento River Cats will be back in action tomorrow night at Raley Field, taking on the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Tickets and packages are available at rivercats.com.

