Today's Game Postponed Due to Rain
April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
The Salt Lake Bees have announced that today's game in Salt Lake City has been postponed due to rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on July 16, 2019. Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch.
The Sacramento River Cats will be back in action tomorrow night at Raley Field, taking on the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Tickets and packages are available at rivercats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2019
- Ephesus Named Title Partner of Triple-A National Championship Game - PCL
- Monday's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed - Salt Lake Bees
- Today's Game Postponed Due to Rain - Sacramento River Cats
- River Cats Take on Oakland Affiliate in Jam-Packed Homestand - Sacramento River Cats
- OKC Dodgers and LifeShare of Oklahoma Partner to Encourage Organ Donation - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (3-8) at San Antonio Missions (7-4) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (4-7) at Round Rock Express (7-4) - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 15, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Snapping out of a Slump - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.