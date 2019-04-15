Monday's Chihuahuas Game Suspended in 11th Inning
April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Monday afternoon's game between the El Paso Chihuahuas and Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field has been suspended in the 11th inning because of a Pacific Coast League travel curfew and will be resumed on July 15, 2019 during El Paso's next visit to Reno.
The score is tied 5-5 and the continuation will start with the beginning of the 11th inning.
Gameday Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aces/2019/04/15/580054#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580054
Team Records: El Paso (5-6), Reno (3-8)
Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Tyler Danish (0-2, 18.41) vs. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (1-1, 8.31). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
