Monday's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed

April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - Heavy rains have postponed Monday's game between the Salt Lake Bees and Sacramento River Cats. The two teams will make up the game with a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 16 starting at 5:05 p.m. with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Per Minor League Baseball rules, both games will be seven innings. One ticket on July 16 will be good for entrance into both games.

Tickets for Monday's game can be exchanged at the Smith's Ballpark box office for a future 2019 Bees home game (excluding July 4 and July 24). The Bees begin a seven-game road trip starting tomorrow and will return to Smith's Ballpark on Wednesday, April 24 to begin a nine-game homestand against the Albuquerque Isotopes and Tacoma Rainiers.

