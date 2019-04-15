Monday's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed
April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - Heavy rains have postponed Monday's game between the Salt Lake Bees and Sacramento River Cats. The two teams will make up the game with a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 16 starting at 5:05 p.m. with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Per Minor League Baseball rules, both games will be seven innings. One ticket on July 16 will be good for entrance into both games.
Tickets for Monday's game can be exchanged at the Smith's Ballpark box office for a future 2019 Bees home game (excluding July 4 and July 24). The Bees begin a seven-game road trip starting tomorrow and will return to Smith's Ballpark on Wednesday, April 24 to begin a nine-game homestand against the Albuquerque Isotopes and Tacoma Rainiers.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2019
- Ephesus Named Title Partner of Triple-A National Championship Game - PCL
- Monday's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed - Salt Lake Bees
- Today's Game Postponed Due to Rain - Sacramento River Cats
- River Cats Take on Oakland Affiliate in Jam-Packed Homestand - Sacramento River Cats
- OKC Dodgers and LifeShare of Oklahoma Partner to Encourage Organ Donation - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (3-8) at San Antonio Missions (7-4) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (4-7) at Round Rock Express (7-4) - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 15, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Snapping out of a Slump - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Monday's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed
- Bees Bats Stymied by Sacramento
- Salt Lake Tops Sacramento
- River Cats Take Series Opener
- Bees Win on Late Comeback