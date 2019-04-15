Missions Topped by Sounds in Series Finale

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions were plagued by the long ball Monday as they dropped their series finale 10-5 to the Nashville Sounds. The two teams split the four-game series.

Nashville's Jett Bandy, Hunter Cole, Matt Davidson, and Willie Calhoun all went deep for the Sounds while Lucas Erceg was the lone home run hitter for the Missions.

The offenses woke up early as nine of the 15 total runs were scored in the first three innings. San Antonio's Keston Hiura tripled off the left field fence to plate the first run of the game and then came on to score on a Tyrone Taylor base hit. Taylor went 4-for-5 on the day with four singles.

Nashville responded in the top of the second on Bandy's two-run blast to tie the game and took the lead in the third with a trio of runs off San Antonio starter Bubba Derby. The Missions were able to pull a pair of runs back in the bottom of the third when Erceg hit a two-run wall-scraper.

The Sounds added a run in the eighth on Davidson's solo home run off Miguel Sanchez and three in the ninth on Calhoun's three-run shot on Jon Olczak.

San Antonio threatened with two base runners in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings but were unable to light up the scoreboard.

The Missions head to Memphis for a three-game series with the Redbirds beginning Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Zack Brown (0-0, 3.00) is scheduled to start for the Missions against right-hander Genesis Cabrera (0-0, 13.50) for the Sounds. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

* With the loss the Missions dropped to 7-5 on the season.

* Tyler Saladino drove in a run in the fifth inning and now has an RBI streak of five games, which is the longest such streak for the Missions this season.

* The six runs allowed by Bubba Derby were the most allowed by a Missions pitcher this season

* Bubba Derby hit three Sounds hitters, which was the most hit batters the Missions' pitching staff has had in a game this season.

* Lucas Erceg reached base three more times today. During the seven-game homestand he reached base in 14 of his 24 plate appearances.

