'Cakes Beat Omaha to Finish Trip

April 15, 2019





OMAHA - Gabriel Guerrero and Yadiel Rivera each had a pair of hits and the New Orleans Baby Cakes built a 4-0 lead and held on to defeat Omaha 4-3 to earn a split in the four game series.

R.J. Alvarez earned his first save of the season retiring all four batters he faced, striking out three of them. Jose Quijada earned the win in relief working an inning and two thirds.

The Omaha offense had plenty of opportunities. The Chasers stranded 12 men on base and finished with zero hits in thirteen opportunities with runners in scoring position.

Omaha did get a pair of home runs as Andrew Susac hit a two run blast in the sixth and Jorge Bonifacio drilled a solo shot.

The 'Cakes won the first and fourth games of the series for the split. New Orleans went 3-3 on the trip and improves to 5-6 on the season.

GAME NOTES- New Orleans pitcher Zac Gallen was named PCL Pitcher of the week, after his two steller performances to start the season. Jon Berti has reached base in all nine games this season.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Iowa Cubs meet in a scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday at 5pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

New Orleans 4

Omaha 3

