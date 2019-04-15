Memphis Forces Series Split with 10-2 Win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (5-7) schooled the Round Rock Express (7-5) by a final score of 10-2 in Monday afternoon's Education Day showdown at Dell Diamond. The visitors plated five runs in the second inning and never looked back to force a series split.

Express starter RHP Forrest Whitley (0-2, 9.95) suffered the loss after giving up five runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work. On the winning side, Memphis RHP Jake Woodford (1-0, 1.10) limited Round Rock to two runs on five hits while striking out four in 6.1 frames. E-Train RHP Cy Sneed posted an impressive performance out of the bullpen, permitting just one run on three this while fanning six in 5.0 strong innings.

Round Rock opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as SS Jack Mayfield launched a solo home run to left field to give the E-Train a short-lived lead. In the top of the second, Memphis 1B John Nogowski kickstarted the rally with a leadoff double. Following a Matt Schrock walk, C Andrew Knizner doubled home a pair of runs to give the visitors a 2-1 edge. The frame continued as 3B Ramon Urias walked prior to back-to-back RBI doubles by SS Edmundo Sosa and 2B Tommy Edman, upping the gap to 5-1.

In the fourth, Urias singled and Sosa doubled before CF Lane Thomas poked a sacrifice fly into foul territory in right field. Round Rock's second and final run of the day came in the form of a Garrett Stubbs solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Memphis put any ideas of a Round Rock rally to bed with a four-run eighth inning. With RHP Dean Deetz on in relief of Sneed, Urias led off the frame with a solo home run. Following a Sosa single, Edman launched a two-run shot that extended the gap to 9-2. The final blow came in the form of a solo Rangel Ravelo homer that pushed the final score to 10-2.

Round Rock now heads east for their second roadtrip of the season. The Express and Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) kick off a three-game series on Tuesday night. E-Train RHP Brady Rodgers (0-0, 0.82) is set to face Sounds LHP Wes Benjamin (0-1, 5.87). First pitch at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

