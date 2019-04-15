Dodgers Bats Break Out in 10-5 Win

Des Moines, Iowa - The Oklahoma City Dodgers closed out their first road trip of the season with a 10-5 win against the Iowa Cubs Monday afternoon, setting new season highs in runs scored, total hits and extra-base hits at Principal Park.

The Dodgers' offense reached a double-digit run total for the first time in 2019, while racking up 14 total hits, including six extra-base hits with five doubles and a home run.

Oklahoma City (5-6) scored in four different innings, including three runs in the first inning and four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive surge came one day after the Dodgers were held to a season-low four hits Sunday in Des Moines.

With Monday's win, the Dodgers left Des Moines with a series split, 2-2, as well as a split during their six-game road trip, 3-3.

The Dodgers took a quick early lead Monday and never trailed in the series finale with the I-Cubs.

The first three Dodgers batters of the game collected a hit. Drew Jackson led off the game with a double and scored when Matt Beaty followed with a RBI single for a 1-0 lead. Will Smith came up to bat next and doubled before Kyle Garlick's RBI groundout brought home Beaty. Cameron Perkins' RBI single later in the inning scored Smith for a 3-0 Dodgers advantage.

Iowa (7-4) cut into Oklahoma City's lead in the third inning via a two-run homer by Trent Giambrone out to left-center field - his third homer in as many games against the Dodgers. Iowa's Ian Happ followed with a single before Phillip Evans' RBI double knotted the game at 3-3.

Oklahoma City took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Perkins, who went 3-for-4 in the game, led off the inning with a double and came around to score on a two-out RBI double by Dodgers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny for a 4-3 Dodgers lead.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the fifth inning after a single by Beaty and back-to-back walks to Smith and Garlick. After an Iowa pitching change, Jake Peter and Perkins each connected on RBI singles to extend the Dodgers' lead to 6-3.

With the bases loaded again later in the inning with two outs, Zastryzny knocked an infield RBI single for a 7-3 lead. Jackson, who went 3-for-4 Monday, followed with a bases-loaded walk for an 8-3 advantage.

Iowa's Ian Happ connected on a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to cut the Dodgers' lead to 8-5 with Iowa's second homer of the game - a season-high for a Dodgers opponent.

In the eighth inning, Smith connected on his team-leading third home run of the season, hitting a two-run homer out to left field to boost the Dodgers to a 10-5 lead.

Dodgers starting pitcher Zastryzny made his first start against his former team after making 62 appearances with Iowa over the last three seasons. He allowed three runs and six hits over 4.0 innings with four strikeouts Monday. At the plate, he doubled his career RBI total.

Oklahoma City reliever Layne Somsen (2-0) followed Zastryzny on the mound and was credited with the win, allowing two runs and three hits over 1.1 innings. Dodgers pitchers Josh Smoker, Joe Broussard, Kevin Quackenbush and Stetson Allie held Iowa scoreless and to two hits over the final 3.2 innings of the game.

The Dodgers pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts in the game as Oklahoma City posted its seventh double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Iowa starting pitcher Duncan Robinson (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits over 4.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Dodgers went 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position Monday after batting 16-for-79 (.202) with runners in scoring position over the first 10 games of the season combined.

The Dodgers return home to Oklahoma City to open a seven-game homestand with a 7:05 p.m. game Tuesday against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

