Giambrone, Happ Homer in I-Cubs' Loss to Dodgers

April 15, 2019





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (7-4) and the Oklahoma City Dodgers (5-6) battled through a 3 hour and 26 minute contest, combing for 25 hits and 15 runs Monday at Principal Park. The Dodgers came out on top with a 10-5 victory.

Oklahoma City jumped on Duncan Robinson (L, 4.0IP, 8H, 7ER, 2BB, 3K) with three straight hits to open the game. The Dodgers collected three runs on four hits in the frame to capture the early lead.

Iowa evened the score with its own three-spot in the third. Trent Giambrone brought in a pair with his fourth home run in five games, and Ian Happ scored from first on a Phillip Evans double later in the inning.

The Dodgers recaptured the edge with an RBI double from starting pitcher and former I-Cub Rob Zastryzny in the fourth, before catching fire in the fifth. The visitors rallied for four runs on four hits and four walks to expanded the lead to 8-3.

A two-run opposite field homer to left for Happ, his first of 2019, in the bottom of the fifth shrunk the gap but Iowa couldn't complete the comeback. Oklahoma City padded its lead with a Will Smith two-run homer in the eighth to secure the final score.

Postgame Notes:

- Iowa's 11 hits matched a season high.

- Leading Iowa's offense, Trent Giambrone went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI, while Ian Happ was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI.

- LHP Rob Zastryzny, with Iowa 2016-18, allowed three runs on six hits through 4.0 frames in his first start against his former team.

- Oklahoma City went 7-for-17 with RISP, while Iowa was 1-for-13.

- Duncan Robinson tied a career high with seven earned runs allowed.

Iowa takes the day off tomorrow before kicking off a series in New Orleans with a double-header Wednesday beginning at 5:00 p.m. Follow the action at www.iowacubs.com, AM 940 or MiLB.TV.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2019

