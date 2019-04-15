Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds

April 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (7-4) vs. Nashville Sounds (3-8)

Game #12/Home Game #7

Monday, April 15, 11:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (0-0, 2.70) vs. RHP Ariel Jurado (1-0, 2.45)

Holding Serve: While the Missions' bullpen has had its struggles, San Antonio leads the Pacific Coast League in holds with 11. Three Missions relievers recorded holds yesterday including Donnie Hart who leads the team with three.

Defensive Clean Up: San Antonio has gone back-to-back games without committing an error for the second time this season. They also went errorless on April 7 & 8 at Oklahoma City. The current two-game errorless streak comes after committing a season-high three errors on April 12.

Speedy San Antonio: Corey Ray swiped his first two bases of the season yesterday afternoon. The Missions outfielder led the Southern League in 2018 with 37. As a team the Missions have stolen 12 bases, which is tied for third in the Pacific Coast League.

Streaking Saladino: Tyler Saladino has driven in a run in four straight games to match Tyrone Taylor for the longest such streak by a Missions player this season. Saladino has hit .313 (5-for-16) with 4 runs, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 6 RBI in his last four games.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

MiLB Promotional Seminar (@PromoSeminar)

Alternate Merchandise Provides Big Profit For @missionsmilb MiLB Club sportsbusinessdaily.com/Daily/Issues/2... via @sbjsbd

Jerry Briggs (@MissionsBriggs)

Corey Ray @FutureIs_Bright signed autographs after a game a few nights ago at the height of troublesome batting slump. On Sunday, he broke out of it with two hits as the @missionsmilb beat the Nashville Sounds, 5-4. atmilb.com/2KDoW10

Jake Kobersky (@JakeKobersky)

What a beaut @missionsmilb

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.