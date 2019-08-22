Rickard leads River Cats in powerful win over El Paso

August 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





EL PASO, Texas - The Sacramento River Cats (68-61) rebounded nicely from Wednesday night's shutout loss with a series-opening 9-3 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas (75-54).

Sacramento was on the board early as leadoff man Mauricio Dubon singled and was immediately plated by outfielder Joey Rickard's first of two home runs on Thursday night. The River Cats blew it open in the seventh when three more balls left the yard, including Jaylin Davis's tenth in just 18 games since joining the club from the Minnesota Twins' organization.

Left-hander Conner Menez settled down after allowing two runs in the second inning, while Sam Selman and Dan Winkler combined to toss three perfect innings in relief.

Game two of this four-gamer will see River Cats right-hander Justin Haley (1-1, 8.31) square off with Chihuahuas southpaw LHP Jerry Keel (9-7, 7.09). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

Sam Selman struck out the side in the seventh inning, making it 14 times that he has recorded three or more strikeouts in an outing since being promoted to Sacramento back in April. His strikeout rate in Triple-A is still one of the best in all of the minors at 42.7%.

Shortstop Mauricio Dubon is red-hot at the plate as he now has 16 hits in his last eight games to go along with four walks and just three strikeouts.

***

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion -San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.