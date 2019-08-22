Iowa Silences San Antonio, Wins Series
August 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The I-Cubs pitching staff allowed just one hit as Iowa (69-60) beat San Antonio (75-54) 1-0 to win the series, Thursday afternoon at Principal Park.
Matt Swarmer and Thomas Jankins were both cruising through three innings before the I-Cubs broke the scoreless tie in the fourth.
Phillip Evans doubled and was driven in on a Robel Garcia single to center field, giving Iowa a 1-0 lead. It was the only inning the I-Cubs had multiple runners on base in the game.
Jankins spun five collective innings, allowing just the one run on four hits while striking out three. He was followed by Jimmy Nelson, who tossed three perfect innings for the Missions, striking out five to keep the I-Cubs at one run.
One run was all Iowa needed as Swarmer spun six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, an infield single to Tyrone Taylor. The righty walked two and struck out six Missions' batters.
Brad Wieck, James Norwood, and Dillon Maples closed the final three innings allowing just one baserunner on a walk, while each striking out two batters to secure the victory.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Phillip Evans hit his team-leading 27th double, one of two extra-base hits in today's game.
- Robel Garcia was the only player in the game with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with one run batted in, the only run scored in the game.
- Matt Swarmer didn't allow any runs for the first time this season, marking his fourth straight game not surrendering a home run after giving up at least one long ball in the previous four starts.
- The I-Cubs staff spun a one-hitter for the first time since August 24, 2015.
Iowa hosts Nashville for a three-game set beginning at 7:08 Friday at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
