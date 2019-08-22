Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (61-67) vs Round Rock Express (76-51)

August 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





Memphis Redbirds (61-67) vs Round Rock Express (76-51)

Thursday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #129 - Home Game #67 (29-37)

RHP Chris Ellis (4-5, 7.21) vs LHP Ryan Hartman (6-5, 5.24)

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Number of wins at home by the Redbirds in 21 games at AutoZone Park following the all-star break. The Redbirds won 14 of their 45 home games in the first half of this season.

16 Hits by Dylan Carlson in his first seven games at the Triple-A level. The Cardinals No. 2 prospect has at least two hits in six-straight games, including three-hit games in three-straight contests.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their 11-game homestand in the fourth and final game in this series against the Round Rock Express. The Redbirds clinched at least a series split with last night's dramatic comeback victory, scoring four times with two outs in the eighth inning to overturn a 4-1 deficit. Dylan Carlson drove in two runs with a single and Adolis Garcia followed with a two-run shot, his 27th of the season, to give the Redbirds the lead. Carlson has now had three-hit performances in three straight games and has posted an extraordinary 1.537 OPS through seven games at the Triple-A level. Mike Mayers earned his fourth save and the 'Birds bullpen has converted their last 13 save opportunities overall. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Chris Ellis is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game and make his 38th appearance and fifth start for the Redbirds in tonight's series finale. In his last time out in on Saturday vs. Iowa, Ellis took no-decision in the start (6.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 2 HR) in the Redbirds' 8-6 walk-off victory over the Cubs. It was his longest outing this season, but he also allowed a season-high in earned runs and in hits. After allowing five runs in the first inning, Ellis responded by tossing five-straight scoreless frames before allowing one run in the sixth. Ellis has still allowed two earned runs or fewer in two of his three since joining the Redbirds rotation. As a starter this season, he has gone 1-1, 9.20 (15 ER/14.2 IP) in his four starts compared to 3-4, (40 ER/54.0 IP) as a reliever in 33 appearances. He made 14 starts for the 'Birds last season and went 4-4, 4.16 (33 ER/7.1 IP) in 14 starts. Ellis has made three relief appearances against Round Rock this season, going a combined 0-0, 8.18 (2 ER/2.2 IP) with three strikeouts and two walks. He last faced the Express on July 18 at Dell Diamond, where he tossed 1.0 scoreless innings in relief, fanning one batter and issuing one walk in the Redbirds' 10-5 victory. Ellis' last start against the Express came on Aug. 29, 2018 at Dell Diamond, where he earned the win (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) in the Redbirds' 8-4 triumph. He made his Major League debut this season on March 31 with the Kansas City Royals vs. the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He was later returned to the Cardinals via the Rule 5 process on April 9 after being designated for assignment by the Royals on April 3. The Birmingham, Ala., native is in his sixth professional season and his third within the St. Louis organization. He has also spent time in the Los Angeles-AL, Atlanta and Kansas City organizations.

The Express are scheduled to start left-hander Ryan Hartman in tonight's series finale. The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his 18th start and 23rd appearance overall for Round Rock this season. As a starter, Hartman has gone 4-5, 5.55 (52 ER/84.1 IP) in his 17 starts and is allowing a .275 opponent's average (92x335), compared to 2-0, 3.86 (8 ER/18.2 IP) and .286 (22x77) in five appearances as a reliever. In his last time out on Friday vs. Oklahoma City, Hartman earned the win in the start (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, 1 HR) in the Express' 13-3 victory over the Dodgers. It was his first win since May 11 and his first quality start since June 29. It was the third-straight start that he has allowed three earned runs or fewer and he fanned at least six batters for the first time since July 13. Hartman will be facing the Redbirds for the first time in his career tonight. Last season with Double-A Corpus Christi, he faced the Springfield Cardinals four times, most recently on Aug. 18, 2018. In that contest, he faced current Redbirds Andrew Knizner and John Nogowski. The pair went a combined 1-for-4 in the game against Hartman. The Anaheim, Calif., native is in his fourth professional season and he has spent them all within the Houston organization.

HISTORY WITH ROUND ROCK: The two clubs have met every year since 2005, with the Redbirds taking a 126-110 edge overall. The 'Birds also hold a 65-52 advantage at AutoZone Park and have gone 11-6 in downtown Memphis the past two seasons. The Redbirds and Express finished all-square at 8-8 in 2018, which was only the second time in 14 seasons that the two teams had split the season series. Memphis has not lost a season series to Round Rock since 2015.

On the road at Dell Diamond, the Redbirds have a slim 61-58 advantage, but have gone 11-4 at this facility the past two seasons. The Redbirds and Express finished all-square at 8-8 in 2018, which was only the second time in 14 seasons that the two teams had split the season series. Memphis has not lost a season series to Round Rock since 2015.

After eight years as the Rangers Triple-A affiliate, the Express are the Astros top affiliate for the first time since 2010. The Express spent their first six years in the Pacific Coast League as the Astros Triple-A team, where the Redbirds went 55-38 from 2005-10, including 12-4 in each of the last two seasons before the Express switched affiliations.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: In the blink of an eye in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Memphis Redbirds turned a 4-1 deficit into a 5-4 lead to come from behind and top the Round Rock Express (Astros) Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

With one out in the eighth, Max Schrock doubled ahead of Jose Martinez being hit by a pitch for Memphis (61-67). Both moved up 90 feet on a flyout to right field, and Dylan Carlson singled them in with a knock to left field to cut the Round Rock lead to 4-3.

Adolis Garcia then stepped up and blasted a two-run home run, his 27th of the season, to put the Redbirds ahead, 5-4. Garcia entered the game in the seventh inning to replace injury-rehabbing Tyler O'Neill.

Mike Mayers came on in the top of the ninth and stranded Express (76-51) runners on second and third to finish up the Redbirds' win.

Carlson continued his tear at the Triple-A level, recording his third-straight three-hit game and sixth multi-hit game in a row. He has a hit in all seven games he has played for the Redbirds.

The No. 2 St. Louis Cardinals prospect and 51st-ranked in all of baseball is hitting .606 with a 1.537 OPS in his debut stint in Triple-A.

The comeback win is Memphis' ninth this season when trailing in the seventh inning or later and second in four days.

The Redbirds have won 10 of their last 12 games.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves were made prior to tonight's game: Dominic Leone was recalled by St. Louis and Junior Fernandez was optioned by St. Louis.

Leone returns to the Cardinals for his fourth stint at the Major League level this season. During his second stint with the Redbirds this season, he went 1-0, 0.73 (1 ER/12.1 IP) in 10 games, fanning 23 batters and issuing just two walks. He held opponents to just a .159 (7x44) average. Following his appearance on Tuesday, Leone had held opponents scoreless in his last 8.0 innings pitched (7 G).

Fernandez returns to the Redbirds following his first career stint at the MLB level. The Cardinals No. 10 prospect (MLB.com) went 0-0, 3.60 (2 ER/5.0 IP) in five games, whiffing seven and walking three. He made his debut on August 11 vs. Pittsburgh, where he allowed two runs on two hits in 0.2 innings of work. Over his next four outings, Fernandez did not allow a run over 4.1 innings and allowed just two hits in 19 batters faced during that span.

DYLAN HITS DINGERS: Through his first-seven career games at the Triple-A level, Dylan Carlson has continued his torrid form with Double-A Springfield, posting a slash of .552/.606/.931/1.537 to go along with two home runs and six RBI. He has at least two hits in six-straight games and has three-hit performances in back-to-back-to-back contests. He has homered in two of his last four games. Through his first seven games at the Triple-A level, Carlson ranks 1st in Pacific Coast League in OBP (.606), T-1st in the in hits (16), 2nd in average (.552) and 4th in SLG (.931) and OPS (1.537). At the time of his promotion to Memphis, Carlson led the Texas League with 21 home runs. Carlson also ranked 1st in TL in SLG (.518), runs (81) and XBH (51), 2nd in OPS (.882), 4th in OBP (.364), 6th in hits (117), T-6th in 2B (24), T-6th in 3B (6), 7th in RBI (59) and T-8th in SB (18).

KINGS OF THE HILL: After falling to a season-low 21 games under .500 following their 11-8 defeat at Round Rock on July 17, the Redbirds have won 23 of their last 31 games and are now six games under .500, their lowest mark since May 27. The 23 wins are the most by any team in the Pacific Coast League and they are one of only three teams with more than 20 wins during that span. Their turnaround has been backed by stellar pitching, as the Redbirds pitching staff leads the PCL in several different categories. They lead the league in ERA (4.06), hits (244), runs (128), earned runs (124), WHIP (1.35) and average (.239), while ranking T-1st in saves (11) and in home runs allowed (34) and 3rd in strikeouts (300). They have also posted three shutouts during that span, one of just two teams in the PCL to have more than two.

SOSA CONTINUES SURGE: Following his return from a brief three-game stint with the St. Louis Cardinals on July 21, Edmundo Sosa has been dominant at the plate for the Redbirds and has played a large part in their late-season turnaround. In his last 24 games, Sosa has posted a slash of .384/.409/.576/.985 and has hits in 22 of those contests. His average ranks 8th in Pacific Coast League over that time frame. He has four doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI during that span, and has multi-hit performances in 11 games. He has also raised his batting average from .252 to .285.

PONCE DE LEON DOMINANT AGAIN: After setting the pace with 4.0 no-hit innings on August 4 in Memphis' 2-0 win over El Paso and a dominant 7.0 two-hit innings on August 9 at Sacramento, Daniel Ponce de Leon dazzled again on August 15 by twirling 7.0 scoreless frames against the Cubs, allowing just two hits and whiffing nine batters. In Tuesday night's start against Round Rock, he allowed just one run over 6.0 innings. In his last five starts with the Redbirds dating back to June 6 at Tacoma, Ponce de Leon has allowed just 10 hits in his last 27.0 innings with the Redbirds and has whiffed 35 batters during that span. Through 15 starts with Memphis this season, he has held opponents to a .202 average (58x287), a figure that would lead the Pacific Coast League if he qualified.

PONCE DE LEON NAMED PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Memphis Redbirds starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for August 5-11, the league announced on August 12.

Ponce de Leon earned the honor after throwing seven scoreless frames and allowing just two hits on Friday's 15-0 Memphis win over the Sacramento River Cats (Giants) in Sacramento. He struck out a season-high 11 batters, which was also the most strikeouts by a Redbirds pitcher this season, and issued no walks.

In his last three starts with Memphis, Ponce de Leon has allowed just three hits and no runs over 14.0 innings of work, whiffing 21 batters compared to issuing six walks.

In 13 starts for the Redbirds this season, Ponce de Leon is 5-4 with a 3.26 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 66.1 innings. He has held opponents to just a .211 average against. If he qualified, Ponce de Leon would have the lowest ERA and lowest average against among PCL league leaders.

REDBIRDS RAKE ON THE ROAD: Not only did the Memphis Redbirds match a season-high by launching five home runs August 10 at Fresno, but they also broke the franchise record for most home runs hit on the road in a single season. Adolis Garcia's solo blast in the sixth inning was the team's 91st home run hit on the road this season, breaking the record of 90 set by the 2004 Redbirds.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARDS: As Adolis Garcia continues his power surge at the plate, he has entered and climbed into the Top-10 in several batting categories on the Redbirds all-time lists. His home run last night was his 52nd in his Redbirds career, passing Patrick Wisdom and moving into 4th in franchise history. His two RBI last also moved him into 8th with 166, passing Pete Kozma at 164. He also ranks T-3rd in triples (12), 7th in strikeouts (275), T-7th in hit by pitches (17) and 6th in extra-base hits (120).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.