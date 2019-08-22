$7.76 Tickets as Redbirds Wrap up Regular Season Home Schedule

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - With the 20th regular season in AutoZone Park history coming to a close this weekend, the Memphis Redbirds are offering lower level tickets for $7.76 to celebrate the Redbirds' 776 regular-season wins at the stadium.

The $7.76 tickets are available in Dugout and Field Box sections for Friday's, Saturday's, and Sunday's games online only at www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets. Standard ordering fees apply, and the offer does not apply to specialty tickets.

As the home of the Redbirds since 2000, AutoZone Park has seen over 11 million fans pass through its gates and served as a beacon for Memphians while helping spur development and investment in Downtown Memphis. Countless future Major League stars have graced the playing field and helped contribute to the 776 wins and league championships in 2000, 2009, 2017, and 2018.

The Redbirds have numerous promotions, giveaways, and specials on tap for the weekend:

Friday - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Replica 2018 Triple-A National Championship Ring Giveaway presented by Terminix: the first 2,000 fans when gates open receive a replica of the team's 2018 Triple-A National Championship Ring, courtesy of Terminix

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until the regularly-scheduled game time

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Yadier Molina T-Shirt Jersey Giveaway presented by AutoZone: the first 1,500 fans when gates open receive a Yadier Molina t-shirt in the style of the jersey he wore as a Redbird in 2004

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: the night is highlighted by the final postgame fireworks display of the season, presented by Terminix, launched up-close and personal from center field

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until the regularly-scheduled game time

Sunday - 2:05 p.m. (gates at 1:00)

- Fan Appreciation Day presented by Hunter Fan: all fans entering the gates will receive a ticket voucher good for a game during the 2020 season (some restrictions apply), and during the game the Redbirds will be giving away nine ceiling fans, one per inning, compliments of Hunter Fan Company

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat upon entering

- Pregame Autographs presented by Allegiant Air: members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game from 1:15-1:35

- Kids Run the Bases: kids can run the bases just like the pros after the game, weather permitting

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

