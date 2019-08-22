Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs
August 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (75-53) at Iowa Cubs (68-60)
Game #129/Road Game #62
Thursday, August 22, 12:08 p.m.
Principal Park
RHP Thomas Jankins (10-3, 4.35) vs. RHP Matt Swarmer (8-10, 5.83)
A Shaw-some Performance: Travis Shaw belted a pair of three-run home runs last night to lift the Missions over the I-Cubs 9-4. The six RBI for Shaw were a career-high and matched Jacob Nottingham's six-RBI effort on June 18 against Reno for the most RBI in a game by a Missions player this season. It was also a team-leading third multi-homer game for Shaw and the 13th overall for San Antonio. Keston Hiura also has three-multi home run games for the Missions.
A Great Day for Baseball: The Missions are 15-10 in day games during the 2019 season. They slash .285/.365/.477 during the day compared to .269/.351/.462 at night. Their .285 batting average is good for fourth in the PCL. On the mound the Missions boast a 3.88 ERA in day games compared to 4.23 in night games. The 3.88 ERA is second in the PCL behind Sacramento's 3.79. Today's starter, Thomas Jankins is 3-1 with an ERA of 3.00 in day games compared to 7-2 with a 4.66 ERA at night.
On the Ray-dar: Corey Ray did not extend his RBI streak to four games last night but he did match a season-high with three hits. Two of the three hits were doubles, which marked his first multi-double game since July 22, 2018 with Double-A Biloxi.
