Isotopes Head Groundskeeper Clint Belau Wins PCL Field of the Year Presidential Commendation Once Again
August 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque Isotopes Head Groundskeeper Clint Belau has once again received a Presidential Commendation from the Pacific Coast League and PCL President Branch Rickey for his excellence in sports turf management for the 2019 season.
"It's humbling to be recognized by the PCL for all the hard work we put in to maintaining the field at Isotopes Park," Belau said. "Being able to work with Ryan Coleman, Darren Pedro and our entire crew makes my job easier and we would not have been able to win this commendation without their hard work."
Belau is in his seventh season with the Isotopes and his second campaign in his current role as Head Groundskeeper. It is also the second consecutive season Clint has earned a PCL Presidential Commendation.
Originally from Wisconsin, Belau made the uncommon transition from a career as a musician to a life in baseball in 2012 when he began working on the grounds crew at the Cactus League's Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona.
Clint joined the Isotopes organization in 2013 as a Stadium Operations assistant before moving to the grounds crew in 2014, working under long-time Head Groundskeeper Casey Griffin.
"This recognition once again speaks volumes to Clint's talent and dedication," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "Clint, Ryan and Darren, in addition to the game-day employees, should be very proud of their amazing work at Isotopes Park. You won't find a better crew or a better playing field anywhere else. We are all honored and privileged to work with Clint and his team every season. "
This is just the latest award for the highly-decorated Isotopes Park grounds crew, having previously won PCL Groundskeeper of the Year in 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2016, as well as the Triple-A award in 2008 and 2016, Professional Field of the Year in 2007 and 2013, Collegiate Field of the Year in 2004 and numerous other PCL Presidential Commendations.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2019
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (61-67) vs Round Rock Express (76-51) - Memphis Redbirds
- Cubs Blank Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Iowa Silences San Antonio, Wins Series - Iowa Cubs
- Houston Astros RHP Josh James Joins Round Rock Express on Major League Rehab Assignment - Round Rock Express
- Isotopes Head Groundskeeper Clint Belau Wins PCL Field of the Year Presidential Commendation Once Again - Albuquerque Isotopes
- $7.76 Tickets as Redbirds Wrap up Regular Season Home Schedule - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aviators Doebler Named Sports Turf Manager of the Year - Las Vegas Aviators
- Las Vegas's Doebler Honored as Sports Turf Manager of the Year - PCL
- Tacoma Rainiers Announce 2020 Home Schedule for 61st Season at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma Rainiers
- Las Vegas's LaRosa Named Athletic Trainer of the Year - Las Vegas Aviators
- Las Vegas's Larosa Named Athletic Trainer of the Year - PCL
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Pound Reno 18-4 for Fifth Straight Win and Series Sweep - Las Vegas Aviators
- Allen Caps Chichuahua Rally - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Magic number shrinks to five despite defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Garcia, Isotopes Staff Spin Gem in Shutout Win over the River Cats - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Pitcher Homers Again in Loss - Reno Aces
- "Ruff" ending in El Paso as Chihuahuas walk-off on Grizzlies 9-8 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Series Finale Between Rainiers and Salt Lake Cancelled in Fifth Inning - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Isotopes Head Groundskeeper Clint Belau Wins PCL Field of the Year Presidential Commendation Once Again
- Garcia, Isotopes Staff Spin Gem in Shutout Win over the River Cats
- Albuquerque Falls, 9-2, in Sacramento
- Rusin Guides Isotopes to Victory in Sacramento
- Aviators Take Series Finale from Isotopes 7-2