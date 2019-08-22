Isotopes Head Groundskeeper Clint Belau Wins PCL Field of the Year Presidential Commendation Once Again

Albuquerque Isotopes Head Groundskeeper Clint Belau has once again received a Presidential Commendation from the Pacific Coast League and PCL President Branch Rickey for his excellence in sports turf management for the 2019 season.

"It's humbling to be recognized by the PCL for all the hard work we put in to maintaining the field at Isotopes Park," Belau said. "Being able to work with Ryan Coleman, Darren Pedro and our entire crew makes my job easier and we would not have been able to win this commendation without their hard work."

Belau is in his seventh season with the Isotopes and his second campaign in his current role as Head Groundskeeper. It is also the second consecutive season Clint has earned a PCL Presidential Commendation.

Originally from Wisconsin, Belau made the uncommon transition from a career as a musician to a life in baseball in 2012 when he began working on the grounds crew at the Cactus League's Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona.

Clint joined the Isotopes organization in 2013 as a Stadium Operations assistant before moving to the grounds crew in 2014, working under long-time Head Groundskeeper Casey Griffin.

"This recognition once again speaks volumes to Clint's talent and dedication," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "Clint, Ryan and Darren, in addition to the game-day employees, should be very proud of their amazing work at Isotopes Park. You won't find a better crew or a better playing field anywhere else. We are all honored and privileged to work with Clint and his team every season. "

This is just the latest award for the highly-decorated Isotopes Park grounds crew, having previously won PCL Groundskeeper of the Year in 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2016, as well as the Triple-A award in 2008 and 2016, Professional Field of the Year in 2007 and 2013, Collegiate Field of the Year in 2004 and numerous other PCL Presidential Commendations.

