Allen Caps Chichuahua Rally

August 22, 2019





Austin Allen's high walk-off single to right field ended the El Paso Chihuahuas' 9-8 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Wednesday night. El Paso trailed 7-4 in the eighth inning. It was the team's fourth walk-off win of the season.

The Chihuahuas took two of three against Fresno and won 10 of 16 against the Grizzlies this season. Aderlin Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in the win. The homer was his sixth in his last seven games. Jason Vosler went 1-for-4 with a walk, moving his hitting streak to 12 games.

Most of the runs Wednesday came late, as the score was 3-2 entering the seventh inning. The Chihuahuas win, combined with the first-place Las Vegas Aviators' win, keeps El Paso in second place, one game back, with 12 games to play in the regular season.

Team Records: Fresno (56-72), El Paso (75-53)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Sacramento LHP Conner Menez (5-3, 3.60) vs. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (2-2, 11.57). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

