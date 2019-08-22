Las Vegas's Larosa Named Athletic Trainer of the Year

August 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Las Vegas Aviators© head athletic trainer Brad LaRosa has been selected by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) as the Pacific Coast League's top athletic trainer for the 2019 season. This is LaRosa's third time being recognized for the award (2012, 2016) and is the second Las Vegas athletic trainer to receive this honor, joining Tony Cordova in 2006.

"It's a very nice honor to be recognized by my group of peers that I hold in high regards," Aviators athletic trainer Brad LaRosa said. "The PCL is an outstanding league to work in, with good cities and the newer stadiums coming into play. It's paving a new way for the players, coaches and staff to take care of things much closer to a Major League atmosphere."

Through a selection by their peers, the award is annually given to one member of each of the 16 leagues in Minor League Baseball, as well as one for the Dominican Summer League. LaRosa is now eligible for the Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year award, which is voted upon by full membership of PBATS and given at the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif.

LaRosa, in his 12th season as an athletic trainer for the Oakland Athletics top minor league affiliate, also won the Texas League Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2006 and 2007. In the 2007 season, LaRosa was also recognized as the PBATS Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year. He also served as the athletic trainer in the 2008 Futures Game.

LaRosa is a certified member of the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) and the Illinois Athletic Trainers Association.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in kinesiology at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.