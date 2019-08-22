Tacoma Rainiers Announce 2020 Home Schedule for 61st Season at Cheney Stadium

TACOMA, WA- The Tacoma Rainiers announced their 2020 home schedule on Thursday, which will be the 61st season of professional baseball at historic Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers are once again scheduled to host 70 Pacific Coast League games across 11 homestands, in what will be the team's 26th campaign as the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The Rainiers will start their season with a five-game series at home beginning with Opening Night on April 9 against the Fresno Grizzlies. The series against Fresno accounts for one of two homestands in April, with a seven-game stay against El Paso and Albuquerque from April 21-27.

Cheney Stadium will host 10 Rainiers games in May and another 15 in June. Tacoma's annual July 3rd game will cap a season long nine-game homestand and is one of 15 home contests in July. In August, the club will play 11 home games, including a four-game series against Pacific Coast League newcomer Wichita (formerly the New Orleans Baby Cakes), whose team name is yet to be determined.

The Rainiers will wrap up the regular season with an eight-game stay from August 31 to September 7, with PCL Conference Playoffs beginning two days later. The Triple-A National Championship Game will take place at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, on Tuesday, September 22, the league announced on Monday.

Many popular promotions will return to Cheney Stadium in 2020, including 11 Friday Night Fireworks displays, 10 Coors Light Thirsty Thursday nights with $2 beers, and 11 Silver Bullet Saturdays to spend in R Bar, presented by Coors Light. Additional details on sponsored ticket packages, Throwback Weekend and the remainder of the Rainiers promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

To view the 2020 Tacoma Rainiers home schedule, follow the link here.

The Rainiers have four more home games this season, all against Las Vegas, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, before ending their season with an eight-game road trip through Fresno and Las Vegas. Mike Curto will have full coverage of Thursday's series opener against the Aviators at 7:05 p.m. PDT on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network, and tickets are available at TacomaRainiers.com.

To inquire about 2020 Season tickets and hospitality options contact tickets@wertacoma.com. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by WeRTacoma.com, or by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) and liking the team on Facebook.

