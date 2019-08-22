Cubs Blank Missions

DES MOINES - A quartet of Iowa pitchers fanned a dozen Missions and limited San Antonio to one hit as the Cubs captured the series finale by a 1-0 score on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park. Iowa took three of four in the set and won three of the four series against San Antonio this season. It was only the second time the Missions were shutout this season and the first time since May.

Robel Garcia's flair single to center with two outs in the fourth off Thomas Jankins brought in the game's only run. Iowa got only one other runner as far as second base in their other seven innings at the plate.

The lone Mission hit was an infield single by Tyrone Taylor in the second inning, which extended his hitting streak to nine games. His single moved Tyler Austin to second base with one out, but Lucas Erceg struck out and Jacob Nottingham flied out to end the threat. San Antonio's only baserunners thereafter came on walks, and no other runner made it as far as second base.

The one hit marked a season-low for San Antonio, which had previously been held to two hits in two other games.

Jimmy Nelson was electric in his three inning relief appearance for the Missions. Nelson worked three perfect innings while striking out five batters. He's fanned 21 batters over his last 10 2/3 innings of work, allowing only two hits and one earned run.

Iowa pitchers combined to strike out a dozen San Antonio hitters on the afternoon. In the 16 head-to-head matchups this season, the Cubs pitching staff limited the Missions to 108 hits while recording 163 strikeouts.

Thursday's game was the only day game in the PCL. The Missions are currently two games behind Round Rock in the standings. They'll begin Friday's homestand opener against Oklahoma City either 2 1/2 back of the the Express or 1 1/2 games out, pending the outcome of their game in Memphis on Thursday night.

