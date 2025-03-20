Reign Win Over Stars
March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Ontario Reign (35-20-3-1) took a lead into the third period and tacked on insurance to defeat the Texas Stars (35-20-3-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center.
Pheonix Copley led the way with 30 stops in the crease for Ontario and was named the No. 1 star of the game. Caleb Jones factored into three of the Reign's tallies, scoring his first goal of the year and had assists on two others.
Date: March 19, 2025
Venue: H-E-B Center - Cedar Park, TX
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 1 3 4 TEX 0 0 1 1
Shots PP ONT 21 1/2 TEX 31 0/6
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
2. Jeff Malott (ONT)
3. Justin Hryckowian (TEX)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Magnus Hellberg
Next Game: Saturday, March 22 at Iowa Wild | 4:00 PM PST | Wells Fargo Arena
