Reign Win Over Stars

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Storyline: The Ontario Reign (35-20-3-1) took a lead into the third period and tacked on insurance to defeat the Texas Stars (35-20-3-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center.

Pheonix Copley led the way with 30 stops in the crease for Ontario and was named the No. 1 star of the game. Caleb Jones factored into three of the Reign's tallies, scoring his first goal of the year and had assists on two others.

Date: March 19, 2025

Venue: H-E-B Center - Cedar Park, TX

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 1 3 4 TEX 0 0 1 1

Shots PP ONT 21 1/2 TEX 31 0/6

Three Stars -

1. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

2. Jeff Malott (ONT)

3. Justin Hryckowian (TEX)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Magnus Hellberg

Next Game: Saturday, March 22 at Iowa Wild | 4:00 PM PST | Wells Fargo Arena

