Moose Edge at Rockford in Overtime

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (22-33-1-3) clashed with the Rockford IceHogs (25-27-6-1) at BMO Center on Wednesday. Last time out, Manitoba fell 6-2 against the Iowa Wild on Wednesday.

Rockford got things rolling midway through the first period as Jalen Luypen located a loose puck in the crease and poked it into the goal. The Moose got even just 64 seconds later off the rush. Axel Jonsson-Fjällby burst down the wing and put the puck on net for Mason Shaw to finish off the rebound. The game cruised into the intermission tied 1-1. Domenic DiVincentiis made 10 saves for Manitoba in the first, while Drew Commesso stopped eight shots for Rockford.

The second period saw the Moose play a stifling defensive game, allowing just four shots on goal. Both teams had two power plays in the period, but were unable to connect. Manitoba put seven shots on goal in the period as the game went to the third frame tied 1-1.

The Moose gained the lead before the period was five minutes old. Fabian Wagner stole the puck at the Manitoba blueline before racing down the ice and burying a shot past Commesso for a 2-1 lead. Manitoba controlled play until the final minutes when Rockford emptied the net. After the Moose missed a pair of tries for the open cage, Gerry Mayhew tucked home a rebound to tie the game with 2:27 remaining. The Moose went back on the attack, but a late penalty put them down a man for the final moments of regulation. The penalty kill came up with a crucial stop in overtime and the game continued four-on-four. With time dwindling, Mason Shaw drove toward the Rockford net. His pass found C.J. Suess for a deflection, and Suess lifted his own rebound into the goal for a 3-2 Moose win. DiVincentiis finished the game with 20 saves on 22 shots for the victory. Commesso took the loss on 29 saves.

Moose forward Ben King

"I thought the whole group, top to bottom, battled really hard tonight from the crease and out. I was really happy with how we played, and we emphasized that this was a big game."

Mason Shaw (1G, 1A) has points in four straight games (1G, 4A)

Fabian Wagner (1G) has seven goals over his past seven games

C.J. Suess (OT GWG) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A)

The Moose are back on home ice Friday night against the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

