Bridgeport Islanders Sign Max Dorrington to an ATO
March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forward Max Dorrington to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Dorrington, 23, completed his fifth and final collegiate season earlier this month, setting career highs in goals (12), assists (10), points (22) and games played (38) with Sacred Heart University. He ranked fifth on the Pioneers in scoring and was tied for fourth in goals.
A native of North Reading, Mass., Dorrington spent each of the previous four seasons with St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., recording 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 117 games. He was a three-time ECAC All-Academic Team honoree at St. Lawrence.
Next Time Out: The Islanders open a three-game homestead on Saturday, Mar. 22 against the Springfield Thunderbirds at 5 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 4:45 p.m.
