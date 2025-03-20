Moose Reassign Carson Golder to Norfolk
March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Carson Golder to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Golder, 22, has two assists in 10 games with the Moose during the 2024-25 campaign. He also picked up 30 points (16G, 14A) in 37 games with the Admirals this season. The winger holds nine points (2G, 7A) in 25 career games with the Moose. Golder has 58 points (31G, 27A) in 69 career ECHL games with Norfolk.
The Moose are back on home ice for games against the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday (7 p.m. CT) and Saturday (6 p.m. CT). Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
