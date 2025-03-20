Moose Reassign Carson Golder to Norfolk

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Carson Golder to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Golder, 22, has two assists in 10 games with the Moose during the 2024-25 campaign. He also picked up 30 points (16G, 14A) in 37 games with the Admirals this season. The winger holds nine points (2G, 7A) in 25 career games with the Moose. Golder has 58 points (31G, 27A) in 69 career ECHL games with Norfolk.

The Moose are back on home ice for games against the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday (7 p.m. CT) and Saturday (6 p.m. CT). Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.