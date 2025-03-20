Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 20th, 2025

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return home for a back-to-back set against a pair of playoff-bound foes this weekend. The Wolf Pack will look to inch closer to playoff position in the Atlantic Division in the final two home games of the month.

Friday, March 21 st, 2025, Vs. Hershey Bears (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bears meet for the second time this season on Friday night. The sides will conclude their head-to-head matchup with games on Apr. 5 and 6 in Hershey.

The Wolf Pack took a 3-0 decision in the first meeting between the foes on Dec. 11, 2024, at the XL Center. Jake Leschyshyn scored twice on the power play in the victory, opening the scoring 8:52 into the second period and making it 3-0 15:05 into the third.

Nathan Sucese also lit the lamp in the win, scoring his first goal with the club at 16:58 of the second period. Matthew Robertson notched a season-high three assists in the win, while Bo Groulx picked up a pair of helpers.

Dylan Garand made 31 saves to collect his second shutout of the season.

The Wolf Pack went 1-2-0-1 against the Bears during the regular season series in 2023-24. They are 9-6-0-2 in their last 17 regular season meetings against Hershey.

Saturday, March 22 nd, 2025, Vs. Milwaukee Admirals (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Admirals meet for the second and final time this season exactly one week after meeting in Wisconsin.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 4-2 victory in Milwaukee last Saturday night, snapping a six-game losing streak on the road. Garand made 25 saves to collect his 17 th victory of the season, while Dylan Roobroeck recorded the first multi-goal game of his professional career.

Jesse Ylonen opened the scoring 19:03 in for the Admirals, striking four-on-four to give them a 1-0 lead through one period of play. Roobroeck tied the game 17 seconds into the second period, jamming home a loose puck from in front of the crease. Roobroeck then tipped home his first career power play goal at 12:55 to make it 2-1 Hartford.

Connor Mackey struck from the slot at 17:00, scoring the eventual game-winning goal as he made it 3-1 for the Wolf Pack. Lucas Edmonds extended the lead to 4-1 10:28 into the third period, before Kyle Marino scored six-on-five for the Admirals to make it 4-2.

The win was the first regulation victory in franchise history for the Wolf Pack in Milwaukee.

Quick Hits:

- With 13 goals on the season, Roobroeck is T-19 th in the league in goals by a rookie.

- Garand is now 11 th in the AHL in victories with 17 on the season.

- Garand's .914 save percentage ranks him 10 th in the AHL.

- The Wolf Pack rank fourth in the AHL in penalty minutes with 895 this season. They have the second most penalty minutes in the Eastern Conference and the most in the Atlantic Division.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.