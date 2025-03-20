Penguins' Saturday Home Game vs. Hershey Sold Out
March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Saturday night's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home game against the Hershey Bears is sold out.
Only a limited number of single seats remain for the contest between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division.
Saturday's contest is also the Penguins' annual STAR WARS Night, as well as Boy Scout Night presented by Moritz Embroidery Works. The theme night traditionally draws one of the largest crowds of every season for the Penguins.
The Penguins record currently stands at 33-17-7-1, good for 74 points and second in the Atlantic Division. The team's .638 points percentage places it fifth overall among the 32 member clubs across the American Hockey League. The Penguins have tallied 204 goals so far this season, second only to the Colorado Eagles (207).
There are just 14 games remaining on the Penguins' regular-season schedule, seven of which are at home. The team's remaining home slate features several of our biggest and best fan experiences of the season.
Tickets to upcoming Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at wbspenguins.com, or by calling the Penguins at (570) 208-7367.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
