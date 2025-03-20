Penguins Recall Zach Gallant from Nailers

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Zach Gallant from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

The Penguins signed Gallant to a two-year American Hockey League contract on Thursday, Mar. 13 and assigned him to Wheeling. In three games with the Nailers, the 26-year-old posted one goal and three assists for four points.

Gallant spent the past two seasons playing for McGill University. He generated 56 points (20G-36A) in 50 games at McGill, ranking fourth overall on the team in points in both 2023-24 (31) and 2024-25 (25).

Prior to attending McGill, the native of Oakville, Ontario suited up in 78 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. In that time, Gallant logged four goals and 14 assists for 28 points to go along with 103 penalty minutes.

Drafted in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Gallant spent two seasons as the captain of the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League. In his five seasons of junior hockey, the 6-foot-2 forward gathered 172 points (83G-89A) in 254 games with the Petes.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 21, when the Providence Bruins travel to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for the first time this season. This marks another WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30, courtesy of Coors Light. Fans are encouraged to stick around for postgame autographs featuring two Penguins players, presented by Northeast Music Center.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Bruins is set for 7:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

