Eagles Fend off Bakersfield for 4-3 Victory

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Jacob MacDonald netted the game-winning goal, while goaltender Adam Scheel stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 on Wednesday. Forwards William Dufour, Chris Wagner and Tye Felhaber also found the back of the net in the win.

Colorado would strike first in the contest, as Chase Bradley forced a turnover behind the net before feeding the puck to the low slot, where Wagner would bash it home. The goal extended Wagner's point streak to 10 games and gave the Eagles a 1-0 advantage at the 5:19 mark of the first period.

Another turnover would lead to another Colorado goal, as Dufour netted his first goal as an Eagle with a wrister from the slot, extending Colorado's lead to 2-0 with 5:39 remaining in the opening frame.

A fortunate bounce would benefit the Condors, as a centering feed at the top of the crease skipped off the skate of forward James Hamblin and into the back of the net, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 16:41 mark of the opening 20 minutes.

Colorado would outshoot Bakersfield 14-3 in the period and left for the first intermission still on top, 2-1.

A power play early in the second period would go sideways on the Condors, as Felhaber capped off a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush with a wrister from the left-wing circle, putting the Eagles up 3-1 at the 6:15 mark.

Bakersfield would answer back when defenseman Connor Carrick raced into the zone before beating Scheel from the slot, trimming Colorado's lead to 3-2 with 9:52 left in the middle frame.

MacDonald would net his team-leading 27th goal of the season when he fielded a pass between the circles and lit the lamp with a wrist shot, giving the Eagles a 4-2 advantage at the 14:53 mark of the second stanza.

The Condors would respond on a power play just 2:46 later, as Hamblin took advantage of a Colorado turnover with a goal from the slot, cutting it to a 4-3 Eagles lead.

Still leading 4-3 as the puck dropped in the third period, Colorado would hold off a furious effort from Bakersfield in the final 20 minutes, as the Eagles held on for the 4-3 win.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Goalie Olivier Rodrigue suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 36 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.

