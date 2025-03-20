Belleville Sens Assisting on Belleville Police Board's Goal to Gain More Community Input

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Police Services Board, the civilian group that oversees the Belleville Police Service, is seeking input from residents about the future of policing in the city, and the Belleville Senators are happy to help spread the word.

Members of the BPS and Police Services Board were at CAA Arena last weekend when the Senators bounced the Bridgeport Islanders 6-1 on Saturday night. They circulated business cards with a QR code to their community survey, looking for feedback to help better understand Belleville residents' needs and perspectives.

"On behalf of the Belleville Police Service Board, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Belleville Senators for providing us with the opportunity to connect with their incredible fan base," said Belleville Police Services Board Chair Heather Smith. "The Sens' willingness to support our efforts in gathering valuable feedback on policing in the community reflects their commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration in Belleville. The sense of community the team inspires is truly remarkable, and we are honoured to have partnered with you on this important initiative."

"CAA Arena is a regular gathering place for Belleville Sens fans and residents across the city, so it made perfect sense to have the BPS and board members at the rink, and we were more than happy to help spread the word about their survey," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "Our club is always trying to deepen our community connections and increase our impact. Helping the BPS be better informed and connected with residents is another way to chip in."

You can complete the survey now. The collected information will be kept confidential and will inform the board as it develops a new three-year strategic plan (2026 to 2028) to ensure that the BPS's services best align with residents' needs.

