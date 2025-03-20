Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Book Drive this Saturday Night at XL Center
March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are excited to host their annual book drive this Saturday night, Mar. 22, ahead of the team's game against the Milwaukee Admirals at the XL Center at 7:00 p.m.
This year's book drive will benefit the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC).
"The CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School is so thankful to the Hartford Wolf Pack and it's fans for this generous donation," said Jill Wnuk, school Principal. "Our kids are readers, and they will love a new shipment of books!"
Fans are asked to bring new or gently used books within the middle school age range to the XL Center on Saturday night. Donations will be collected at the main entrance in the node behind section 101. Fans can access the main entrance via the atrium located on Trumbull Street.
"Giving back to the community is so important to this organization," said Erik Hansen, Vice President of Business Operations for the Wolf Pack. "After talking with CREC, we realized how important a book drive would be. We could not be more excited to show what an amazing fanbase we have here in Hartford by collecting hundreds of books!"
Tickets for Saturday night's game can be purchased here.
Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season!
