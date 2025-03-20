Ontario Snaps Stars' Home Winning Streak at Six

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Gavin White and Antonio Stranges and Ontario Reign's Samuel Fagemo in action

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 4-1 loss to the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, snapping the Stars' six-game home winning streak.

After a scoreless first period, Taylor Ward put Ontario on the board 1:13 into the second, firing a shot from the point that beat Magnus Hellberg on the blocker side, off the post, and in. The Stars registered 18 shots on goal through the first two periods, but Pheonix Copley turned them all away.

With 5:20 left in regulation, on the power play, Caleb Jones at the top of the point found Jeff Malott in the right circle. Malott ripped a shot past Hellberg's glove and into the net. Just 19 seconds later, Justin Hryckowian answered for the Stars, scoring their only goal of the contest after wrapping the puck around the net and tucking it past Copley's leg into the far corner. However, Hryckowian's goal wasn't enough, as the Reign scored two empty-net goals to seal their victory after Texas pulled the goalie for an extra attacker late in the period- first from Jones and then from Glenn Gawdin.

Hellberg stopped 17 of 19 shots in the Stars' defeat, Copley turned aside 30 of 31 shots in the victory for Ontario.

The Stars will now hit the road for the remainder of March, with five road games scheduled over the next ten days. The first game of the road trip will see Texas face off against the Chicago Wolves on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

