Brett Chorske Signs Two-Year AHL Deal for Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have added another college free agent to their slate, signing Brett Chorske to a two-year, one-way AHL contract that begins next season.

The 23-year-old forward will join the Checkers now on an ATO.

Chorske recently finished his college career after logging 73 points (28g, 45a) in 111 games over two seasons at Colorado College and two seasons at Colgate. The 6-foot-7 forward led the Raiders in both goals and points this season and tied for second on the team in assists in 2023-24.

