Admirals' Marino Suspended for One Game

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Kyle Marino has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Lehigh Valley on Mar. 19.

Marino received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Milwaukee's game Friday (Mar. 21) at Springfield.

