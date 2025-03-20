Admirals' Marino Suspended for One Game
March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Kyle Marino has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Lehigh Valley on Mar. 19.
Marino received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Milwaukee's game Friday (Mar. 21) at Springfield.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025
- Admirals' Marino Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Penguins' Saturday Home Game vs. Hershey Sold Out - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls sign Will Francis to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 20th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Reassign Carson Golder to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Assisting on Belleville Police Board's Goal to Gain More Community Input - Belleville Senators
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Book Drive this Saturday Night at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Brett Chorske Signs Two-Year AHL Deal for Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Recall Zach Gallant from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Max Dorrington to an ATO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Sink the Admirals 6-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Knights Defeat Firebirds, Pick up 5 of 6 Points on California Road Trip - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Win Over Stars - Ontario Reign
- Moose Edge at Rockford in Overtime - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Survive Pushback from T-Birds, Win 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Snaps Stars' Home Winning Streak at Six - Texas Stars
- Eagles Fend off Bakersfield for 4-3 Victory - Colorado Eagles
- Hamblin Scores Twice As Condors Split With Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.