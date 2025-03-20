Knights Defeat Firebirds, Pick up 5 of 6 Points on California Road Trip

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 2-1, at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday afternoon. Goaltender Carl Lindbom earned his 16th win of the season, the first Silver Knights goaltender to do so since Logan Thompson.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The first period remained scoreless throughout.

Alexander Holtz scored his seventh goal of the season at 3:49 in the first to give Henderson a 1-0 lead. Jonas Rondbjerg and Lukas Cormier both assisted on the play. Holtz now has 10 points in 10 games with the Silver Knights. Cormier has three assists in seven games since returning to the lineup on March 1.

Laczynski doubled the lead three minutes later with his 13th goal of the season. Rondbjerg earned his second point of the night with an assist on the play.

Coachella made it a 2-1 game late in the third with a 6-on-5 goal from Brandon Biro.

Lindbom stopped 28 of 27 shots on goal to secure a Silver Knights victory, including 15 of 16 in the third period. Lindbom has a save percentage of .960 or better in three of his last five starts.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Mar 21 | 6:00 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls | Tickets

Saturday, Mar 22 | 1:00 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls | Tickets

Friday, Mar 28 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Milwaukee Admirals | Tickets

Saturday, Mar 29 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Milwaukee Admirals | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Friday, March 21, where they'll take on the San Diego Gulls at Lee's Family Forum. Fans can watch on Vegas 34 or FloHockey. They can also tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.

