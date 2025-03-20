Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ville Husso to San Diego

March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, San Diego reassigned goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa (ECHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 70-46-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 143 career NHL games (136 starts) with Anaheim, Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).

Acquired by the Ducks Feb. 24, 2025 from Detroit for future considerations, Husso made his Anaheim debut March 12 at Utah and appeared in two contests with the Ducks this season. He has posted a 3-1-0 record with one shutout in four appearances with San Diego this season.

The Helsinki, Finland native has combined for an 11-5-0 record in 17 AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids in 2024-25, posting three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and .908 SV%, ranking ninth among AHL goaltenders in shutouts. The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 62-59-16 record with 14 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and .908 SV% in 147 career AHL contests with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.