Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ville Husso to San Diego
March 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, San Diego reassigned goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa (ECHL).
Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 70-46-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 143 career NHL games (136 starts) with Anaheim, Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).
Acquired by the Ducks Feb. 24, 2025 from Detroit for future considerations, Husso made his Anaheim debut March 12 at Utah and appeared in two contests with the Ducks this season. He has posted a 3-1-0 record with one shutout in four appearances with San Diego this season.
The Helsinki, Finland native has combined for an 11-5-0 record in 17 AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids in 2024-25, posting three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and .908 SV%, ranking ninth among AHL goaltenders in shutouts. The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 62-59-16 record with 14 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and .908 SV% in 147 career AHL contests with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025
- Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ville Husso to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Sign Defenseman Joe Hicketts to Two-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls sign Ian Moore to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals' Marino Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Penguins' Saturday Home Game vs. Hershey Sold Out - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls sign Will Francis to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 20th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Reassign Carson Golder to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Assisting on Belleville Police Board's Goal to Gain More Community Input - Belleville Senators
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Book Drive this Saturday Night at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Brett Chorske Signs Two-Year AHL Deal for Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Recall Zach Gallant from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Max Dorrington to an ATO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Sink the Admirals 6-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Knights Defeat Firebirds, Pick up 5 of 6 Points on California Road Trip - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Win Over Stars - Ontario Reign
- Moose Edge at Rockford in Overtime - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Survive Pushback from T-Birds, Win 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Snaps Stars' Home Winning Streak at Six - Texas Stars
- Eagles Fend off Bakersfield for 4-3 Victory - Colorado Eagles
- Hamblin Scores Twice As Condors Split With Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.