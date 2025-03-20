Hamblin Scores Twice As Condors Split With Colorado

The Bakersfield Condors (26-23-9, 61pts) emptied the tank, but could not sweep the Colorado Eagles (35-16-8, 78pts) in a 4-3 loss on Wednesday. James Hamblin (12th, 13th) scored twice. He has eight points (6g-2a) in five games against Colorado this season. Connor Carrick scored his 14th goal of the season in the second frame, setting a new Condors franchise record for goals by a d-man in a season.

Bakersfield had a late six-on-four power play but could not find the equalizer.

The Condors are now 4-2-1 against the Eagles this season. Six of the seven games have been one goal games.

Bakersfield remains two points behind Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 14 games left. Bakersfield has a game in hand. The Roadrunners are in Colorado this weekend.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home on Saturday when San Jose comes to town on Star Wars Night.

