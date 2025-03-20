Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets added goaltender Jet Greaves to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters while Cleveland recalled goaltender Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In six NHL appearances for Columbus this season, Greaves went 2-2-2 with a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 16-10-6 with two shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and .915 S% in 34 appearances for Cleveland. In three appearances for the Monsters this season, Cajan went 2-1-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average (GAA) and .899 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 12-8-5 with one shutout, a 2.27 GAA and .906 S% in 25 appearances for Cincinnati. In 15 appearances this season for Cleveland, Hall posted 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes and added 1-6-7 with a +3 rating in 13 appearances for Cincinnati.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 5-9-2 with a 3.21 GAA and .910 S% in 16 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. In 152 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25, Greaves went 77-50-22 with six shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and .907 S% and was named to the North Division roster for the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the OHL's 2018-19 First All-Rookie Team.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 22, went 18-19-6 with two shutouts, a 3.34 GAA and .889 S% in 47 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Cajan added a record of 21-17-7 with two shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and .915 S% in 45 career ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

