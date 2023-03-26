Reign Sweeps Canucks

Storyline: Tyler Madden scored at 2:17 of overtime to give the Ontario Reign (33-26-4-1) a 3-2 win and a sweep of a their two-game series with the Abbotsford Canucks (35-23-3-4) this weekend at Toyota Arena.

Lias Andersson and Samuel Fagemo both had multi-point efforts, each posting a goal and an assist in the victory for Ontario, while Matt Villalta picked up the win in net with 27 saves.

Date: March 26, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ABB 1 1 0 0 2

ONT 1 0 1 1 3

Shots PP

ABB 31 0/2

ONT 26 2/4

Three Stars -

1. Tyler Madden (ONT)

2. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

3. Lias Andersson (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Spencer Martin

Next Game: Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

