Reign Sweeps Canucks
March 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Tyler Madden scored at 2:17 of overtime to give the Ontario Reign (33-26-4-1) a 3-2 win and a sweep of a their two-game series with the Abbotsford Canucks (35-23-3-4) this weekend at Toyota Arena.
Lias Andersson and Samuel Fagemo both had multi-point efforts, each posting a goal and an assist in the victory for Ontario, while Matt Villalta picked up the win in net with 27 saves.
Date: March 26, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes
Highlights
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
ABB 1 1 0 0 2
ONT 1 0 1 1 3
Shots PP
ABB 31 0/2
ONT 26 2/4
Three Stars -
1. Tyler Madden (ONT)
2. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
3. Lias Andersson (ONT)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Spencer Martin
Next Game: Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
