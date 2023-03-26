Robinson Assigned to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Buddy Robinson to the Rockford IceHogs.

Robinson, 31, has appeared in seven games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He has also skated in 45 games with Rockford this year, registering 19 points (9G, 10A).

The next home game for Rockford is Friday, Mar. 31 against the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m.

