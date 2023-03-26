Moose Downed by Laval, 4-1

The Manitoba Moose (34-20-5-4) hosted the Laval Rocket (26-28-7-3) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 6-2 victory against Rockford on Friday evening.

Neither side was able to find twine through the opening 20 minutes of play. Manitoba was granted the lone chance on the power play, but Cayden Primeau kept the puck from finding the back of the net on the way to 13 saves. Arvid Holm was similarly solid in the Moose crease and ended the frame with nine stops of his own.

Laval opened the scoring at the 8:50 mark of the middle frame. A rebound popped free off the shot from Nicolas Beaudin and fell off to the side of the net. William Trudeau drove the puck past a diving Holm. Laval added to its lead with a power play tally later in the frame. Joel Teasdale received a pass down low and popped it over the shoulder of Holm. Manitoba was down by a pair heading into the second intermission, despite outshooting Laval by a count of 23-17.

The Rocket edged further ahead as Nolan Yaremko's centering feed bounced in off a Moose stick 2:32 into the stanza. The Moose got on the board in the final seven minutes with a power play marker. Ville Heinola swung the puck to Dominic Toninato, who skated in and unleashed a hard shot past Primeau for his 17th of the season. With the Moose within a pair, Holm was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. Laval took advantage and potted an empty net tally off the stick of Emil Heineman. Holm ended with the loss, finishing the game with 24 stops. Primeau notched the road victory and claimed 31 saves on the afternoon.

Moose Forward Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)

"It was just one of those games. We've been playing a lot of hockey. I thought for the most part we've been playing good hockey up to this point. Just one of those days. They came out a little more desperate."

Dominic Toninato has tallied three points (1G, 2A) his past two contests

Toninato now ranks fourth in goals among Moose skaters

Ville Heinola has five points (1G, 4A) his past five games

Manitoba has scored a power play goal in three straight contests

The Moose rematch with the Laval Rocket at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, March 28. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT for the first of two Spring Break Staycation Games, featuring a drink coozie giveaway. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

