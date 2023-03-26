Penguins Lose to Wolf Pack
March 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-1, on Sunday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-27-6-5) fell behind early, and despite a dogged effort in the second and third periods, the team couldn't come from behind.
Hartford drew first blood 16 seconds into the game, with Zac Jones rifling a wrister to the back of the Penguins' net.
Ryan Carpenter set up Will Lockwood on an odd-man rush to run the Wolf Pack's lead to 2-0 at 6:25 of the first period.
The Penguins survived their first two penalty kills, but a puck over glass delay of game call led to the Wolf Pack's third tally. Jonny Brodzinski banged in a one-timer for a power-play goal at 13:33.
Determined to change its fortunes in the second period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came out of the gates and established a 7-0 advantage in shots. However, Hartford extended its lead to 4-0 on a goal by Anton Blidh midway through the frame.
Jonathan Gruden put the Penguins on the board with a man-advantage marker at 10:31 of the third period, but that was the only time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton could solve Louis Domingue.
With 35.5 seconds left in regulation, an empty-net goal by Turner Elson sealed the win for Hartford.
Domingue made 27 saves in the victory for the Wolf Pack, while Dustin Tokarski turned away 22 shots for the Penguins.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Mar. 26 against the Providence Bruins. Puck drop for the Penguins and P-Bruins is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games, as well as season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
