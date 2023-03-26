Barracuda Cruise Past Condors, 5-1

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (27-31-1-4) would open the scoring early in the first period on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena and never look back, defeating the Bakersfield Condors (30-28-2-2), 5-1.

In the first, Tristen Robins (15) would open the scoring 5:41 into the game, sweeping the puck home around a sprawling Calvin Pickard. For the second consecutive game, the rookie's tally would stand as the only goal in the first period and gave the Barracuda the lead. Barracuda defenseman Patrick Sieloff and newly signed to an ATO forward Nathan Burke would pick up the assists, Burke's first professional point.

In the second period, Burke (1) would go on to find the back of the net himself just 2:18 into the second period, beating Pickard short side. The Condors would see a goal from Noah Philp (16) to pull Bakersfield within one, beating Aaron Dell with a quick shot inside the right post.

However, the third period would see Burke (2), with another early goal, restore the two-goal Barracuda lead once again with his second tally of the night on a partial breakaway. Just under three minutes later, Thomas Bordeleau (21) would hit the twine on the power play to extend the Barracuda lead with a one-timer following some quality passing from Derrick Pouliot and Kyle Criscuolo. With just 1:20 remaining in the game, Brandon Coe would put the Barracuda up 5-1 to finish the game's scoring, picking his corner over the left shoulder of Pickard.

Three Barracuda players would pick up a multi-point game as Burke would finish the night with three points (2G, 1A), as would Robins (1G, 2A), with Adam Raska picking up two points of his own (2A).

Dell would collect win number 13 on the season, making 19 saves on 20 Condors shots while Pickard would stop 26-of-31 in the loss.

The Barracuda will take to the ice at Tech CU Arena once again on Sunday afternoon with a scheduled 3 PM puck drop for Pucks & Paws, presented by Sheep Dog Whiskey. For tickets and more information, visit SJBarracuda.com.

