Wolves Delay Stars Chance to Clinch Playoff Berth
March 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-2 to the Chicago Wolves with the Stars needing one point to clinch a playoff spot Sunday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Rhett Gardner put Texas on top first when he snuck a backhanded shot between Zachary Sawchenko and the left post 3:06 into the opening period.
The second period saw Ryan Suzuki tie the game 1-1 when his wrist shot beat Remi Poirier with nine seconds remaining on a power play at 12:59. The Wolves claimed their first lead 46 seconds later with Vasily Ponomarev striking from the slot to make it 2-1.
In the third period, Chicago extended its lead to 3-1 with a goal by Cavan Fitzgerald who scored on a shot near the slot at 4:27. The Stars cut the deficit back to one at 10:57 with a shot that was tipped off the pipe and in by Curtis McKenzie after a shot from the left point by Ben Gleason. The Stars were held in check there and fell by a final score of 3-2, leaving Texas one point away from clinching a playoff berth with eight games remaining.
Sawchenko earned the win in goal after stopping 30 of the Stars' 32 shots. Poirier came down with the loss after surrendering three goals on 25 shots.
The Stars continue their homestand next Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. when they welcome the San Jose Barracuda into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
