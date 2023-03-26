Game Day - SD vs CGY - 03.26.2023

March 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers host the San Diego Gulls for the final time this season tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary is coming off their fifth win in a row against San Diego, following a 6-0 victory on Friday night.

Head-2-Head: CGY- 5 SD - 0

AWAY: San Diego Gulls (19-42-1-1) (40 Pts. - 10th in Pacific)

HOME: Calgary Wranglers (44-15-3-1) (92 Pts. - 1st in Pacific)

The Wranglers have shutout the Gulls three times in their last five meetings, outscoring them 27-4 so far in the season series.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

March 24, 2023 vs San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 6-0

December 11, 2022 vs San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 5-2

December 9, 2022 vs San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 3-0

December 3, 2022 @ San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 6-0

December 2, 2022 @ San Diego Gulls - CGY W, 7-2

HEATING UP: Connor Zary

Connor Zary is heating up!

Zary scored two goals and an assist against the Gulls on Friday night - including his 20th tally of the season - earning him a Third Star nod. He sits T-12 in league scoring with 57 points and has nine points (3g, 6a) in his last seven games.

CGY Player to Watch: #25 Jeremie Poirier

Keep an eye out for No.25 Jeremie Poirier tonight.

Poirier continues to impress in his first professional season. He scored twice against the Gulls on Friday and is currently tied for the league lead for points by a rookie D-man with 41 points (9g, 32a) in 60 games. He's happy to be in that position but says the focus is still on team success.

"It feels good to get the recognition like that, but I feel like, at the end of the day, we are battling for first place," Poirier explained. "So, for us as a team, just keep playing and get that first round bye."

As a group, the Wranglers are feeling good coming off a commanding victory over the Gulls to start the homestand. They'll look to put forth a similar effort tonight as they continue to ramp things up ahead of the postseason.

"It was a great game for us," recalled Poirier. "To get a dominant win like that is just good for our confidence going into the playoffs."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.